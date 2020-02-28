Samuel Kalu declares himself fit for Super Eagles

Girondins Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu says he has returned to full fitness and ready for Nigeria’s 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone next month.

Kalu has been in and out of Bordeaux squad this season due to loss of form and injury.

The winger has only managed 18 league games for the Girondins thus far starting 13 times, netting just once and making an assist.

He was recently cautioned by coach of the side, Paulo Sousa for having a poor attitude to work.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old saw full action in the club’s 4-3 Ligue 1 defeat to table toppers, Paris Saint Germain last weekend and was quite impressive all through the game.

Kalu spoke to girondins4ever on Thursday, the Nigeria international said he’s physically ready for the future and the selection of Super Eagles.

“I really think we have improved a lot since our third place at the African Cup of Nations. The fact that we haven’t lost a game since then means a lot. We have to keep going because the teams are afraid of us now.

“My physical condition was a concern but this is no longer the case because I completely recovered from the injury that made me miss matches this season.”

“My recovery and my return to the field are timely due to the proximity of the match in Sierra Leone. The goal is to take the three points.”

The former KAA Gent of Belgium player has made twelve appearances for the Super Eagles of Nigeria and netted the country’s second goal during their first match at the 2021 Afcon qualifiers against Republic of Benin back in November.