Samuel Chukwueze’s Penalty Assist starts Villarreal’s comeback Win over Real Sociedad

Samuel Chukwueze returned to the starting XI and played 83 minutes in Villarreal’s 2-1 victory against Real Sociedad on Sunday at the Anoeta Stadium.

Willian José gave Sociedad a first-half lead, but Chukwueze won a penalty in the 58th minute, which kick started the come back for Villarreal.

The Winger was brought down inside by box, and after a review by VAR, the Referee reversed his initial “NO Penalty” decision.

Manuel Trigueros converted from the spot (58′) to level before substitute Santi Cazorla scored (72′) what proved the winner and Villarreal continue from where they left off last year.

Chukwueze, 20, impressed with a 7.0 rating per whoscored.com, registering a shot and completing two dribbles – only Martin Odegaard completed more dribbles (5).

The Nigerian’s goal contributions this season stands at four (3 goals, 1 assist), as Villarreal move to 9th in the table.

Villarreal are now on a four-game winning streak, Javier Calleja’s men and are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions.