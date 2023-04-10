Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles vs Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze recently sent a reminder of his immense quality when he scored two well-taken goals against Real Madrid to hand Villarreal a vital win at the Santiago Bernabéu.
His first was a well-taken equalizer where he left Nacho for dead with his dribbling before putting the ball past the helpless Thibaut Courtois, and when the game was tied at 2-2 it was the Nigerian that once again scored the winner with a beautifully curled effort past Courtois to give him team all three points.
Just over a week ago Samuel Chukwueze was lining up alongside Victor Osimhen, but wasn’t so convincing, as he was particularly guilty of poor decision-making and also missed clear-cut chances.
Many who saw the two-legged affairs against Guinea-Bissau and saw the one against Real Madrid would have been wondering why he doesn’t perform at this level for the National team.
To put his contrast in fortune for club and country into perspective the Nigerian winger has 23-goal contributions in 38 appearances for the Yellow Submarines, while he has only managed 4 goals in 26 appearances for the Super Eagles.
These numbers are not good enough considering he is a certain starter for Nigeria and he will have to do more to rack up the numbers.
