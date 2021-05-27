Samuel Chukwueze lifts Europa League title with Villarreal

Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal have won this season’s UEFA Europa League after defeating Manchester United on penalties in Wednesday’s final.

The Yellow Submarine triumphed 11-10 in the shoot out after 120 minutes of a tension-soaked encounter ended 1-1.

Chukwueze, who had been instrumental to Villarreal’s run to the final, did not make Unai Emery’s matchday squad after failing a late fitness test.

Only God can do this 🙏❤️,champions baby 💛💛💛💛💛❤️😘😘✊🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/H2B2o23Pvc — Samuel chukwueze (@chukwueze_8) May 27, 2021

He is now the sixth Nigerian after Mikel Obi, Victor Moses, Nwankwo Kanu, Taribo West and Chidi Odiah to win the Europa League.

Wednesday’s Europa League triumph means Villarreal have won their first ever major trophy while Manchester United’s trophy drought enters its fourth season.

Villarreal Manager, Unai Emery has become the first manager to win the UEFA Cup/Europa League four times (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16 & 2020-21) surpassing Giovanni Trapattoni.

Also, Villarreal are the first side to win the competition on penalties since Sevilla beat Benfica in 2014.