Samuel Chukwueze is Doing Well – Cazorla

Spanish midfielder Santiago Cazorla has advised Samuel Chukwueze to focus on his game and ignore comments about his lack of goals.

Chukwueze has been criticised for not scoring enough goals despite making high number of appearances for Yellow Submarine side this season.

However the winger is making up for goal drought with assists, as he has created Villarreal last two winning goals since the premiere La Liga returned from Covid-19 break.

He was also named man of the match against Real Mallorca following his crucial role in Villarreal’s 1 – 0 at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Santi Cazorla who is a big figure in Villarreal’s dressing has now urged the player not to pay attention to his critics, and should continue to focus on how he can get better.

“At this stage of his career he doesn’t need to listen to all comments. Most will bare their minds on him because he is in the spotlight now. Personally he has done well but at this age he has to keep improving.

“When You consider where he was two years ago and where he is now that’s a whole lot of progress that many don’t have at this stage. He has to keep improving and not listen to comments from all,” He said.

Chukwueze has scored two league goals and recorded four assists for the Javier Calleja’s side this season.