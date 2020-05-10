Sam Sodje Questions Coaching Technique in Super Eagles

Former Nigerian footballer Sam Sodje insists the Super Eagles can be better coached to bring the best out of the players.

Sodje opined that while the Eagles are in a good place, things could be better with better coaching methods.

He argued that the was need to give the players the quality of Coaching akin to what they get in Europe, so as to hit greater heights in international football.

The former Defender, who revealed his preference for Jose Mourinho in his conversation with footballlive, said he liked the Portuguese because of his passion, ability to teach players and drive for the game.