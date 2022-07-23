Salzburg’s Samson Tijani out for Months after Severe Fracture

Samson Tijani was not in RB Salzburg’s matchday squad for the season’s opening game in the Bundesliga.
The Midfielder had enjoyed a decent run in pre-season with the Austrian Champions, featuring in three of six test games.
However, he missed one owing to an injury he sustained, and on Friday night, the Nigerian was not available for Matthias Jaissle in the curtain raiser against Austria Wien.
The 20 year-old suffered a serious injury (Tibia and Fibula Fracture) in the pre-season friendly against Feyenoord and had to be stretched off.