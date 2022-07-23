Salzburg’s Samson Tijani out for Months after Severe Fracture

By
Adebanjo
-
0
84
Samson Tijani retired injured during the Pre-Season Friendly match between FC Red Bull Salzburg and Feyenoord. (Photo by Hans Peter Lottermoser/SEPA.Media /Getty Images)

Samson Tijani was not in RB Salzburg’s matchday squad for the season’s opening game in the Bundesliga.

The Midfielder had enjoyed a decent run in pre-season with the Austrian Champions, featuring in three of six test games.
However, he missed one owing to an injury he sustained, and on Friday night, the Nigerian was not available for Matthias Jaissle in the curtain raiser against Austria Wien.

 

 

The 20 year-old suffered a serious injury (Tibia and Fibula Fracture) in the pre-season friendly against Feyenoord and had to be stretched off.

 

His expected return date could be five months, precisely December 21 if his rehabilitation after surgery goes to plan.
Salzburg hosted the Violets before with just a little over 11,000 spectators inside the 30,188 capacity Red Bull Arena.
Goals from Benjamin Sesko (37′), Fernando (56′) and Noah Okafor (61′) secured a comfortable win for the defending champions as they got their title defence off to a great bounce.
However, they’re return to pre-season with a date against English FA Cup holders Liverpool on Wednesday.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here