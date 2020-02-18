Salisu Yusuf reveals why Rangers lost at home to Akwa United

Rangers head coach Salisu Yusuf says one of the key reasons to his side’s defeat to Akwa United on Sunday is injury to key players.

Rangers’ good run of nine games without defeat was ended by Akwa United at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium in Sunday , as the visitors ran away with a 2-1 win.

Speaking after the game , the former Kano Pillars coach said his side was on unlucky with injury to several keys players , before he added that the team was unlucky not to pick a point from the game.

“We gave away two soft goals today (on Sunday) which happens from time to time in football. We were also unlucky especially with the match at 1-1. We had the chance to score but we missed it. However, I must commend Akwa United because they worked very hard.

“We have some regular players that are injured and in a match like this we needed their qualities. We hope to have them back into the team for the next game. So far managing the injuries has been tough because we have had to rotate the squad to keep the available players fresh. We are really hoping that the injured players return,” Yusuf told www.npfl.ng.

The Flying Antelopes will be back in action on Wednesday when they face Kano Pillars in a rescheduled fixture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.