Salisu Yusuf, Rangers Receives Injury Boost Ahead Trip to Lagos

Rangers Int’l FC has received a boost ahead of their all important match day 23 of Nigeria Professional Football League clash with MFM FC on Sunday.

The Flying Antelopes will be hoping to consolidate on their steady rise on the table when they clash with the relegation threatened Olukoya boys at the Agege township stadium.

After missing some stars in previous games, the team has now welcome several key players back to the squad after missing last Sundays hard fought win over Adamawa United at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium.

Osas Okoro, Uwadiegwu Ugwu and Godspower Aniefiok returned to the team and took part in Monday and Tuesday training respective after sickness prevented them from playing for the team.

Chiamaka Madu who was on the bench against Adamawa United is now also available for selection, while Kenechukwu Agu who also manages to played 25 minutes against Adamawa United has now recovered fully.

Rangers are currently lying in 14th position on the log with 27 points, same points as MFM FC who occupies 15th position.