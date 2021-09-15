Salisu Yusuf on the verge of rejoining Kano Pillars as Head Coach

Salisu Yusuf is on the verge of taking up the vacant managerial role at Kano Pillars, FL has gathered.
Yusuf, who spent two seasons at Enugu Rangers will leave the 7-time NPFL champions because ‘the club isn’t giving him the support necessary to succeed.’
Last season the Flying Antelopes finished in seventh spot on the standings missing out yet again on a continental spot.
They’ve also allowed sold some of the better players in the last couple of seasons, constantly rebuilding leaving the team struggling for an identity and consistency.
Meanwhile, Pillars will not extend the contract of Musa Ibrahim as head coach.
The likely appointment of Salisu Yusuf by Pillars will see him return to the club where he had two previous spells.