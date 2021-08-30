Salernitana 0-4 AS Roma: Abraham scores debut Serie A goal while Obi, Simy struggle

AS Roma's Tammy Abraham (L) competes with US Salernitana player Pawel Jaroszynski during a Serie A match at the Stadio Arechi. (Photo by Luciano Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images)

Tammy Abraham scored his first goal for AS Roma in a dominant performance for the Giallorossi against newly promoted Salernitana, who featured Joel Obi and Simy Nwankwo.

After an impressive debut for the team following his move from Chelsea for a club-record fee, Abraham put in another good shift for Jose Mourinho’s side and they took their hosts to the cleaners on Sunday.

 

Lorenzo Pellegrini grabbed a brace (46′, 79′) while Jordan Veretout (52′) and Abraham (69′) completed the routing.

 

Joel Obi started the game but had a decent game where he made 1 tackle, 2 interceptions, 4 blocks and managed 1 cross.

 

Meanwhile, forward Simy Nwankwo was unlucky not to get his first goal for Salernitana, coming off the bench in the second-half.

 

The 29 year-old summer arrival though only managed to register one shot against the resolute Roma defence; Salernitana managed just five in the entire 90 minutes.

