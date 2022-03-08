Salah takes over Social Media with Chiseled body, Shirtless photo shoot that got tongues wagging

Mohamed Salah is one of the best footballers in the world at the moment and that’s a fact, but the Egyptian also wanted to make a point – maybe not – that he could be in the running for the hottest bod in football as his latest instagram post would suggest.
Salah, who plays his club football for Premier League side Liverpool, has been an absolute sensation for the Reds since joining them from AS Roma in 2017.
He has multiple titles including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League crowns while also going on to score 116 goals – the most by an African in the PL.
However, the 29 year-old is turning heads again, not for his impressive stats on the pitch, but for his now frequent ripped body photo shoots.
The – very Married – Egyptian star has had a couple of those in the past while vacationing of when it was for one of his many commercial partnership.
But on Monday and completely unprovoked Salah hit his 48.5 million followers on IG with another version of his very macho looks.
The post had garnered over 2.5 million likes and 20k responses including some cheeky ones and in particular from former Liverpool teammate, Dejan Lovren.
Lovren, who is a close buddy of the Egyptian, commented below the picture in the usual running banter between the two:
Picture taken 20sec after your upper body session. Not bad 😁💪🏻
Salah’s national teammates also joined his IG community to appreciate the Player’s expression of self and maybe also the work of art he chiseled the body into.
