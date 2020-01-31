Sakin Dreams of Confederation Cup Quarter-final Match up Against Enyimba

Every season and Nigeria’s CAF club competition campaigners struggle to make any significant impact in either the CAF Champions League or CAF Confederation Cup and the 2019-20 season has been no different.

No NPFL side reached this season’s Champions League and of the two in contention for honors in the second tier competition only one has any real chance of advancing to the quarter-finals.

Rangers International saw their campaign in the Confederation Cup come to an end on Matchday 5.

The 1977 winners secured their first win in the group campaign against runaway leaders, Pyramids FC, but it wasn’t enough as results elsewhere saw them eliminated.

Meanwhile, Enyimba have had a different fortune and could seal a place in the next round of the competition with a win against San Pedro FC.

That victory will see them finish second in group D and pit them against the top finisher from any of the other three groups, one of which could be Horoya AC.

Horoya have a decent history in the competition, having won it in 1978, but have not been very dominant since.

This season, the side is hopeful it would go far in this campaign and Striker Bolaji Sakin says he would prefer a Nigerian opponent in the draw.

Sakin has made only two appearances in Horoya AC’s Confederation Cup campaign this term and is without a goal.

But, he dreams of a return to action and will “play with my his life” if the club gets Enyimba in the last eight.

The striker joined Horoya from Rivers United, but had also previously played for Abia Warriors, who are regional rivals with Enyimba and play the Oriental derby.

“I really would love to play against Enyimba in the quarter-final,” Sakin told footballlive.

“I really want to come home and play, so people can see me again and I will get the chance to see my family again.

“Am sure I will play with my life if we get the chance to play against them in the Confederation Cup, I have faced them before with Abia Warriors and Rivers United. It will make me really happy.”

Horoya will face Libyan side Al Nasr on Sunday in the final group match between first and second.

The winner will top the group and be seeded in the draw for the quarter-final fixtures.