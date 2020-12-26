Saka scores delightful Chip to seal Arsenal’s impressive win over Chelsea

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 26: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates with teammates Emile Smith Rowe, Alexandre Lacazette, and Hector Bellerin after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on December 26, 2020 in London, England. The match will be played without fans, behind closed doors as a Covid-19 precaution. (Photo by Andrew Boyers - Pool/Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka scored a spectacular goal as Arsenal halted a seven-game rut with a massive 3-1 victory against City rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka chipped Chelsea’s Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from way out to score Arsenal’s third goal on the night.

 

The win ended what was a seven-game winless run for Mikel Arteta’s men since November 1.

 

Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette scored from the penalty spot to fire Arsenal into the lead in the 34th minute.

 

Ten minutes later Granit Xhaka produced a sensational free kick, curling the ball over the blue wall and past Mendy to double Arsenal’s tally.

 

Eleven minutes after the break and the Gunners were bursting with confidence, which showed in Saka’s audacious strike.

 

‘I meant it to be a chip. I saw the goalkeeper was off his line,’ the 19 year-old England international said after the game.

 

For the crest fallen Blues, there was some time left to launch a comeback and Tammy Abraham’s goal, initially ruled offside was given by VAR in the 85th minute.

 

Moments later, Pablo Mari bundled Mason Mount over inside the box and Referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot gifting Chelsea an opportunity to reduce the deficit further.

 

However, Bernd Leno produced a comfortable save to deny Jorginho and effectively ended any hope of a come back for the visitors.

The win lifts Arteta’s side one place to 14th and six points off the relegation zone.

