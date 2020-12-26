Saka scores delightful Chip to seal Arsenal’s impressive win over Chelsea

Bukayo Saka scored a spectacular goal as Arsenal halted a seven-game rut with a massive 3-1 victory against City rivals Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Saka chipped Chelsea’s Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from way out to score Arsenal’s third goal on the night.

The win ended what was a seven-game winless run for Mikel Arteta’s men since November 1.

Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette scored from the penalty spot to fire Arsenal into the lead in the 34th minute.

Ten minutes later Granit Xhaka produced a sensational free kick, curling the ball over the blue wall and past Mendy to double Arsenal’s tally.

Eleven minutes after the break and the Gunners were bursting with confidence, which showed in Saka’s audacious strike.

‘I meant it to be a chip. I saw the goalkeeper was off his line,’ the 19 year-old England international said after the game.

Bukayo Saka’s game by numbers vs. Chelsea: 100% take-ons completed

46 touches

7 crosses

7 penalty area entries

4 duels won

3 touches in the opp. box

2 interceptions

2 shots

1 goal And he said he meant it. 😉 https://t.co/n65gKqvdaT — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2020

For the crest fallen Blues, there was some time left to launch a comeback and Tammy Abraham’s goal, initially ruled offside was given by VAR in the 85th minute.

Moments later, Pablo Mari bundled Mason Mount over inside the box and Referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot gifting Chelsea an opportunity to reduce the deficit further.

However, Bernd Leno produced a comfortable save to deny Jorginho and effectively ended any hope of a come back for the visitors.

Only two goalkeepers have stopped a Jorginho penalty in the Premier League: ◉ Alisson (Sep 2020)

◉ Bernd Leno (Dec 2020) Pulling out the stops. pic.twitter.com/pR04FCEPcu — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2020

The win lifts Arteta’s side one place to 14th and six points off the relegation zone.