Saka nominated for Arsenal December Player of the Month Award

England-born Nigerian forward Bukayo Saka has been included in the four-man shortlist of Arsenal December Player of the Month award.

The youngster will come up against Gabon front-man Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Brazilian super kid Gabriel Martinelli and Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira for the prize.

Saka featured in six of the eight matches contested by the North London team this month, starting four and coming off the bench in two others.

The Hale End Academy product put on a beautiful showing in Arsenal’s last Europa League group game against Standard Liege by registering a goal and an assist in the 2-2 draw.

He has scored two goals and made five assists in 18 appearances across all competitions this term.