Saka included in England’s 29-man squad for November International games

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has included in England squad for the November International games with Belgium, Ireland, and Iceland.

Saka was called up by England for the first time on the 1st October 2020, and he made his international debut as one of the starters in a 3–0 victory over Wales.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for Arsenal so far this season and was in action in the Gunners win over Manchester United at Old Trafford last Sunday.

Saka who snubbed advances from Nigeria in favor has now been rewarded with another called up into the Three Lion by Gareth Southgate.

He was included in Southgate’s 29-man squad, ahead of Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood.

Visit SPORTBETTING.NG daily and find out important information about the legal sports betting sites in Nigeria. Among other services, we also provide FREE football betting tips, betting companies reviews, dropping odds, premier league odds, and football standings.