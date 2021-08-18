Sadiq Umar nets in season opener for UD Almeria

Sadiq Umar opened his 2021 La Liga 2 season with a goal in Almeria’s 3-1 victory against Cartagena on the road at the Estadio Municipal Cartagonova.
Umar struck the first blow, netting in the opening 19 minutes of the encounter before his Almeria teammate Largie Ramazani doubled the advantage sixteen minutes later.
Cartagena responded with a goal in the second half, Antonio Luna reduced the deficit (49′), but their hopes of a come back was dashed as Largie Ramazani (61′) ended the contest with a third goal for the visitors.