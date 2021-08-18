Sadiq Umar nets in season opener for UD Almeria

Almeria Forward Sadiq Umar scored in the opening game of the La Liga 2 season against Cartagena. Photo credit | udalmeria

Sadiq Umar opened his 2021 La Liga 2 season with a goal in Almeria’s 3-1 victory against Cartagena on the road at the Estadio Municipal Cartagonova.

Umar struck the first blow, netting in the opening 19 minutes of the encounter before his Almeria teammate Largie Ramazani doubled the advantage sixteen minutes later.
Cartagena responded with a goal in the second half, Antonio Luna reduced the deficit (49′), but their hopes of a come back was dashed as Largie Ramazani (61′) ended the contest with a third goal for the visitors.

 

Last season, Umar bagged 20 goals in his breakthrough season and had been touted to be on the move, but no concrete offers have come in terms of Almeria’s valuation of the Forward.
The team next plays against Real Oviedo at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos.

