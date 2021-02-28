Sadiq Umar Inspires Almeria 4-1 Victory over CD Lugo

Sadiq Umar got a goal and assisted another as Almeria dispatched CD Lugo 4-1 in the Segunda División encounter on Saturday.

Umar grabbed the opening goal, hitting a rebound after his initial penalty miss.

The goal took his goal tally for the season to 13 in the league this term.

He grabbed his assist late on, providing for Jose Corpas for the latter’s second goal and Almeria’s fourth.

The Nigerian Forward is yet to earn his senior cap for the three times African champions.

Umar could be in contention for a spot in Super Eagles for next month’s AFCON qualifiers.

His 13 goals and 3 assists this season may be enough to catch the attention of Nigeria’s Manager, Gernot Rohr.

Meanwhile, Almeria’s LaLiga promotion was a give boost following Saturday’s victory.

They move to within five points of League leaders Mallorca (57 pts), but remain just outside the automatic promotion spot.