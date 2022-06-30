Sadiq tempted with Offer to play in Champions League

Umar Sadiq could get to choose which of the European interclub competitions he wants to play in when the new season gets underway, following reports the Forward is the subject of interests from Europe-bound LaLiga clubs.

Sadiq, 25, has been in the transfer news since UD Almeria gained promotion to the topflight last season.

The Nigerian fired the team back into the Primera division – after the missed out the previous season – and he has enjoyed a consistent form, recording multiple double figures in goals contribution for each season.

With transfer activities in the current window now in full swing, there have been reports in Spain that are linking the former AS Roma and Rangers forward with Sevilla and more strongly with Villarreal.

According to the latest transfer speculation, the Player’s likely transfer in this window will be triggered by the domino effect of Villarreal selling off Arnaut Danjuma to West Ham.

Per Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are progressing in talks with Villarreal to sign Danjuma . Work in progress for bit less than €45m, West Ham want him to be one of their statement signings. Personal terms, not discussed yet. Villarreal are prepared to sign Umar Sadiq as replacement.

Last season, Villarreal finished in 7th spot in the league, earning them a Europa Conference League spot.

On the other hand, Sevilla finished in the qualification round spot of the UEFA Champions League and will also reportedly make a move for Umar Sadiq.

It’s believed the player himself fancies a move to Sevilla for several reasons including his relationship with the Club’s Sporting Director, Monchi.

Monchi was director of football at AS Roma when Sadiq played for the Serie A side in 2017, he had also made attempts to secure the services of the Forward last season but for Almeria’s hefty price tag on their prized asset.

The player is currently valued at €18 million by Almeria – they acquired him for €5 million in 2019 from Serbian club Partizan.

However, negotiating a deal for Sadiq might still prove to be somewhat difficult as Almeria consider him a crucial player and it will require some persistence and well thought out offer to prise him away.