Sadiq Rescues Real Sociedad against Atletico Madrid

Umar Sadiq continued his impressive form into the season by scoring a debut goal for Real Sociedad in their LaLiga clash against Atletico Madrid at the Anoeta Stadium on Saturday.
Sadiq, 25, completed a six-year €20 million move to the Basque club from UD Almeria on transfer deadline day and was handed his debut off the bench in the second half.
The forward rose the highest in the box, to meet a floated cross into the area, as headed home the equaliser (1-1), taking his tally for the season to 3 in four games and an assist.
His goal (55′) cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener for the visitors which came inside the opening five.minutes of the encounter.
He also came close to scoring a winner later on in the match, but the team’s would eventually settle for a draw.
📸 60’ | 1-1 | 🎶 Sadiq, Sadiq, Sadiq, Sadiq, Sadiq 🎶#RealSociedadAtleti | #AurreraReala pic.twitter.com/CDGJvFeGbY
— Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) September 3, 2022