Sadiq Rescues Real Sociedad against Atletico Madrid

Real Sociedad's Nigerian forward Umar Sadiq (L) scores during the Spanish league football match between Real Sociedad and Club Atletico de Madrid, at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, on September 3, 2022. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP) (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

Umar Sadiq continued his impressive form into the season by scoring a debut goal for Real Sociedad in their LaLiga clash against Atletico Madrid at the Anoeta Stadium on Saturday.

Sadiq, 25, completed a six-year €20 million move to the Basque club from UD Almeria on transfer deadline day and was handed his debut off the bench in the second half.

The forward rose the highest in the box, to meet a floated cross into the area, as headed home the equaliser (1-1), taking his tally for the season to 3 in four games and an assist.

His goal (55′) cancelled out Alvaro Morata’s opener for the visitors which came inside the opening five.minutes of the encounter.

He also came close to scoring a winner later on in the match, but the team’s would eventually settle for a draw.

Next up for the Nigerian and his teammates is a home game against Manchester United in the Europa League.

