Sadiq Big Transfer deadline day Capture

Twenty-five year old Umar Sadiq was Nigeria’s high profile transfer deadline day signing, completing a long term move from UD Almeria to fellow LaLiga side Real Sociedad.
The transfer was completed on Thursday though negotiations had only commenced between the club’s a few days before.
Sadiq cost Sociedad €20 including add-ons , the highest fee any team has paid for his services.
The Forward, who already has two goals in three appearances under his belt this season, is expected to make the first team selection for this weekend’s game against Atletico Madrid.
Speaking after his unveiling, the Nigerian thanked the club for trusting in his abilities.
“I chose La Real because it is one of the important teams in Spain. It is a step forward and I’m very grateful that they have signed me.
“I’m very happy. Real was the best option, I couldn’t say no.”
Umar Sadiq signed a six-year deal with the club and will wear the Jersey number 25.
