Sadio Mané Faces Uncertain Future at Bayern Munich, Tuchel’s men Ousted from Champions League

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 19: Sadio Mane of FC Bayern Muenchen for Leroy Sane of FC Bayern Muenchen during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between FC Bayern München and Manchester City at Allianz Arena on April 19, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images,)

Amidst the circumstances surrounding a burst up and physical altercation with his Bayern Munich teammate, Sadio Mané was named as a substitute in the side’s Quarter-final, second leg match of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City at the Allianz Arena.

Mané was fined and faces an uncertain future at the Bundesliga club after he reportedly punched Leroy Sane following the team’s 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture of the UCL tie against Manchester City.

 

 

On Wednesday, the 30-year old winger started the game off the bench as a second half substitute with the visitors leading 1-0 and stretching their aggregate lead.

Erling Haaland put the 2021 finalists ahead in the 57th minute, making amends for his penalty miss in the first half (37′).

However, the introduction of Sadio Mané added some verve to the attack and the Senegalese was causing the City defense problems, one of which resulted in a penalty.

An attempted cross came off the band of Manuel Akanji, albeit replays showed the ball was out of touch before the Bayern Munich winger brought it back into play.

Sadio Mané during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final, second-leg match vs FC Bayern München. (Photo by Stefan Matzke – sampics/Getty Images,)

Penalty was awarded and in the 83rd minute, Joshua Kimmich concerted to level the scoreline.

But there would be no further goals and the English Championship sealed the tie 4-1 on aggregate, and progress to the semi-final where they’ll face LaLiga champions and holders of the UCL, Real Madrid.

