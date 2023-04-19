Sadio Mané Faces Uncertain Future at Bayern Munich, Tuchel’s men Ousted from Champions League

Amidst the circumstances surrounding a burst up and physical altercation with his Bayern Munich teammate, Sadio Mané was named as a substitute in the side’s Quarter-final, second leg match of the UEFA Champions League against Manchester City at the Allianz Arena.
Mané was fined and faces an uncertain future at the Bundesliga club after he reportedly punched Leroy Sane following the team’s 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture of the UCL tie against Manchester City.
On Wednesday, the 30-year old winger started the game off the bench as a second half substitute with the visitors leading 1-0 and stretching their aggregate lead.
Erling Haaland put the 2021 finalists ahead in the 57th minute, making amends for his penalty miss in the first half (37′).
