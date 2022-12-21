Players Abroad Ruthless Zamalek Steamrolls past Haras El Hodood… Emmanuel David fires Blank By Adebanjo - December 21, 2022 0 69 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Zamalek SC and Haras El Hodoud FC in action during a Egypt PL match. Photo | Facebook (Zamalek SC) Nigerian forward Emmanuel David is yet to find his scoring boots for Haras El Hodood. The 21 year-old joined the club from Lithuanian side Kauno Zalgris, but 241 minutes since his debut, Emmanuel is still struggling to find his footing. On Tuesday, he was introduced off the bench in the 58th minute, but Zamalek who were already two goals up, added another two to seal a 4-0 victory and stay within two points of leaders, Al Ahly. But for Haras El Hodood, they remain bottom of the Egypt PL with a meager three points from 8 games. In a previous game played on Monday, Pyramids beat Raphael Ayagwa’s Aswan SC 2-1 at the 30 June Stadium. Ayagwa started the game as the DM and situated between the two defensive blocks.