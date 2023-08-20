Players AbroadWorld Football Rudi Garcia Unimpressed with Osimhen By Adeoluwa Olaniyi - August 20, 2023 0 808 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Victor Osimhen of during the 1st matchday of Serie A Championship between Frosinone and Napoli. (Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Napoli’s comeback in their 3-1 victory against Frosinone saw Nigeria international Victor Osimhen emerge as the hero after a shaky start by the Italian champions. Things got ugly quickly for Napoli, when the newly promoted side took the lead through Abdou Harroui’s seventh-minute penalty. However, the team quickly recovered, with Matteo Politano finding the net midway through the first half. With the game tied at 1-1, Victor Osimhen took center stage with two well-taken goals. The first a powerful right-footed shot just three minutes before halftime, to give Napoli the lead. The 24-year-old striker completed his brace in the second half, confidently outmaneuvering goalkeeper Stefano Turati in a 1v1 situation. Despite his impressive performance, Napoli’s head coach Rudi Garcia was quick to point out his dissatisfaction with the striker’s defensive contributions during the post-match press conference. According to Garcia Osimhen was outstanding offensive but can give more defensively, he also pointed out that it was unusual for the striker and he improved drastically in the second half. “Offensively, he was exceptional, scoring twice, and I have no complaints there,” Garcia said in his post-match remarks. “Defensively, however, I was not pleased with his performance, and I conveyed that during the break. He used to press more and defend better in the past.” Garcia further explained, “We rectified this in the second half and played with great quality. I knew he didn’t have the full 90 minutes in his legs, but we were patient for him to make an impact. “Mentally, he was engaged in the match, and he always rises to the occasion in competition. He’s a driving force, and that unchanging determination is his strength.”