Royal Guests! Cup Winner Ahmed Musa and Teammates Honored by Saudi Crown Prince

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa joined his Al Nassr teammates on a courtesy visit to Saudi Arabia crown prince Faisal Bin Bandar Al Saud following their the Saudi Super Cup success.

Musa and his colleagues recorded a 5-4 penalty shoot out victory over Al Taawon at the King Abdullah to be crowned 2019 Super Cup Champions.

As part of the Cup tradition, the winners are hosted by the Crown Prince, and it is the first visit by Al Nassr in the competition’s history.

Al Nassr club took to their social media handle to share the photos with the caption, “”HRH prince Faisal bin Bandar Al Saud governor of Riyadh received today the champions of the #SaudiSuperCup,”

The Cup win is Musa’s second trophy with the club since moving to the gulf region from Leicester City two years ago.