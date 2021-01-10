Rotterdam Derby Defeat for Maduka Okoye

Maduka Okoye returned to action with Sparta Rotterdam in the side’s biggest game of the Eredivisie when they played host to city rivals Feyenoord.

Okoye, 21, had been selected as first choice in Rotterdam’s last 8 league matches and was given the nod for Sunday’s game by Manager Henk Fraser.

It was the 43rd encounter between the sides in the league, the visitors had the edge with 29 wins and were favorites to win still.

Straight off from kick off Feyenoord showed dominance and got their first goal early. Lutsharel Geertruida headed home from close range after the defence failed to clear their line properly.

The goal was initially flagged for offside, but after consulting VAR, the Center Referee gave the decision.

It ended 1-0 in the first half, but the second half dragged on and when it looked like it would end with the odd goal, Nicolai Jorgensen breached Maduka’s defence and ultimately his goal.

The Dane unleashed a thunderous effort and the Nigerian couldn’t have reacted fast enough to keep it out.

Het is beslist – eindelijk! Jørgensen rondt prima af na een steekbal van Berghuis. 0-2!#spafey https://t.co/R3K7PE7Vt8 — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) January 10, 2021

Maduka has kept three clean sheets in his 9 league appearances for De Kasteelheren.