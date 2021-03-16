Rotterdam Blocking Interests for Maduka, Uzoho Keeps APOEL Nicosia Relegation survival Hope Alive

Sparta Rotterdam technical director Henk Van Stee has stressed that there is no truth to reports linking Ajax Amsterdam with a possible summer move for Maduka Okoye.

Maduka, 21, has been in good form this season keeping 7 clean sheets in 21 appearances for Sparta Rotterdam in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The Nigerian has been in the news with a possible move to a bigger team in the Eredivisie, but even the goalkeeper has played down on the rumors.

Dinamo Zagreb Manager Mamic heading to Prison

Iyayi Believe Atiemwen’s Dinamo Zagreb could be sent packing from the UEFA Europa League after the coach of the side, Zoran Mamic was found guilty of corruption charges.

Croatia’s Supreme Court upheld the initial rulings on Monday and Mamic tendered his resignation.

Preparations for the return leg of the round of 16 tie against Tottenham have been thrown into disarray.

The club has since accepted his resignation and acted swiftly to appoint Damir Krznar as his successor.

Francis Uzoho gets a Clean Sheet in APOEL Nicosia win

In Cyprus, Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho kept a clean sheet as his APOEL Nicosia side won 2-0 against Karmiotissa in the relegation group round.

Uzoho was in impressive form as APOEL Nicosia kept hope alive in keeping their top flight status.

The 22 year-old denied the opponents any chance of a comeback in the game during his 10th league appearance of the season.