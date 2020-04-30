Ronaldo, Zlatan, Messi: Troost-Ekong Names Toughest Opponent

Nigerian Center Back William Troost-Ekong says Leonel Messi is the most dangerous attacker he ever faced.

Ekong has faced the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Harry Keane and Neymar Jr, but insists the Argentine is unplayable and on a different level.

“Playing at Udinese, Serie A as a defender is really difficult, every week playing against top players, Ronaldo has always managed a goal against us,” said the Center Back.

“I have played against both ( Messi and Ronald), also Neymar, Zlatan many greats of the game, but Messi is something different.

“The goal against us in St Petersburg, I can still see it in slow motion, not being able to do anything about it. He is special, ” Ekong stressed.