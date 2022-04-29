Ronaldo scores as Manchester United grind out a result vs Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered for Manchester United yet again with the goal to earn a point against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Thursday night.
Ronaldo scored his 17th league goal and his Eight in Nine games for the Red Devils on a night no other player was going to raise the bar.
The game itself was dominated by missed chances and poor finishing, chiefly by the Chelsea’s forward and they would rue them.
A goalless first half where Thomas Tuchel’s men could have scored as many as three goals ended with none for both sides and only until the hour mark before the over 73,000 spectators were treated to a goal cheer.
Marcos Alonso (60′) opened the goal account on the night with an unstoppable low volley that smashed past David DeGea.
But, two minutes, the Red Devils served it back hot to the visitors and it was the 37 year-old Portuguese Ronaldo, he made Edouard Mendy look so ordinary.
Man Utd’s last nine goals:
⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽️ Fred
⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo
⚽️ Cristiano Ronaldo
Where would they be without him? 😳 pic.twitter.com/C5l8BPmwNY
— William Hill (@WilliamHill) April 28, 2022