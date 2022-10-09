Ronaldo scores 700th career goal in Manchester United win, Iwobi scores a beauty

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
76
Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford are challenged by Alex Iwobi during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester United. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Everton hosted Manchester United at Goodison Park but lost two goals to one despite taking an early lead.

Manchester United went into the game needing a victory after the psychologically damaging defeat to Manchester City.

On the other hand, Everton fancied their chances on the back of two straight wins which stretched their unbeaten run to six.

Alexander Iwobi has been in red-hot form for Everton and proved his importance to his side after he sent a beautiful curler to the top right corner to beat David de Gea and give Everton an early lead.

The goal served as a wake-up call for Man United as they switched it up a notch searching for the equalizer.

 

Summer transfer buy, Antony was the man to grab the equalizer as he dispatched a dangerous counter attack after Idrissa Gueye poorly gave the ball away in the middle of the park.

 

Anthony Martial assisted Antony for the equalizer and was dangerous in the game, but pulled out injured, he was replaced by Cristiano Ronaldo in the 29th minute and with just one minute to the end of the first half, Ronaldo got the second for United and ultimately the winner.

It was another beautiful counter-attacking display for the goal with Iwobi giving away the ball this time, Casemiro found the run of Ronaldo and the Portuguese coolly converted to score his open his Premier League account for the season and reached 700th club Career goals.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here