Ronaldo scores 700th career goal in Manchester United win, Iwobi scores a beauty

Everton hosted Manchester United at Goodison Park but lost two goals to one despite taking an early lead.
Manchester United went into the game needing a victory after the psychologically damaging defeat to Manchester City.
On the other hand, Everton fancied their chances on the back of two straight wins which stretched their unbeaten run to six.
Alexander Iwobi has been in red-hot form for Everton and proved his importance to his side after he sent a beautiful curler to the top right corner to beat David de Gea and give Everton an early lead.
The goal served as a wake-up call for Man United as they switched it up a notch searching for the equalizer.
Summer transfer buy, Antony was the man to grab the equalizer as he dispatched a dangerous counter attack after Idrissa Gueye poorly gave the ball away in the middle of the park.