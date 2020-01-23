Romelu Lukaku Announces Victor Moses Move to Inter Milan

Inter Milan are yet to officially announce the capture of Victor Moses on loan from Chelsea, but the Nigerian is already mingling with his soon te be teammates.

In a picture shared on Twitter by Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku, Moses was at a hangout with several Nerazzurri players.

On Monday, the 29 year-old arrived Milan for his medicals ahead of a proposed loan move for the rest of the season with the option to buy per Fabrizio Romano.

Victor Moses has agreed personal terms with Inter. He’s ready to leave Fenerbahçe – Antonio Conte is waiting for him. Loan with buy option offered to Chelsea. 🇳🇬🔵 #CFC #transfers #Chelsea #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2020

Moses had been on loan at Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce for a year and made 20 league appearances, scoring five goals as a Winger.

The Nigerian will likely switch positions to a Wing back under Antonio Conte at Inter Milan having excelled in that role at Chelsea under the Italian.

Moses will be a valuable addition to Conte’s bid to help Inter reclaim the Scudetto and end Juventus’ domination of the Serie A.

The 18-time League champions are currently second on the table, four points behind Juventus with 18 games left.

For the Nigerian, his move is subject to passing his medicals, but Inter Milan had been wary of his medical history.

In the picture, Moses can be seen smiling but there’s no hint if the player will become an Inter player.

Lukaku captioned the picture My brothers, My boys , My Friends , My teammates and it remains the biggest hint that an announcement of the Nigerian’s move is near.

My brothers, My boys , My Friends , My teammates @Inter 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/bC3883fa6U — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) January 22, 2020

The Belgian shared the same locker room with Moses back at Chelsea between 2011 and 2014, although they spent the most part of their time on loan away from the club.