Rohr visits Maja, Kalu in Bordeaux

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr attended Bordeaux’s Le Halian training base on Monday morning to see the duo of Josh Maja and Samuel Kalu.

According to regional news daily Sud Quest , Rohr was pictured having a heart warming chat with both players during the visit.

The 66-year-old is a legend at Bordeaux and made the most appearances for the club in the French top-flight, 352 in total.

He served as coach of The Girondins between 1990 and 1996 and led them to the final of the Uefa Cup, losing 6-1 over two legs to Bayern Munich.

London-born Maja has been capped once by Nigeria and remains eligible to represent his country of birth, England.

The forward came in as a late substitute in the Super Eagles’ 2-2 friendly draw against Ukraine at the Dnipro Arena last September.

Rohr might be looking to handing a competitive debut to the Bordeaux number nine with the 2022 World Cup and 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers on the horizon.

Kalu, who has struggled to establish himself at Bordeaux this term with just five starts thus far, is a regular on the international scene for Nigeria.

The winger was a member of the Super Eagles’ squad that won bronze at the 2019 AFCON Finals in Egypt.