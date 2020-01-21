Rohr to sign Super Eagles new deal next month

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr is set to be offered a contract extension no later than February.

The German tactician was appointed in 2016 on a three-year contract and his current deal is due to expire in June, leaving him open to talk to other parties from this month.

According to newtelegraph.ng , Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) 2nd vice president Shehu Dikko confirmed that Rohr’s contract issue will be ironed out next month.

“We hope that all matters regarding to Gernot Rohr’s new contract will be resolved by that time,” Dikko was quoted as saying.

“We have a very busy calendar this year and we want to focus on the qualification tasks at hand. I do not think that coming to a new agreement with Gernot is going to be any problem,” Dikko said.

According to the publication, Rohr admitted that he will be having a meeting with the NFF President Amaju Pinnick London in the coming days to finalize the deal.

“The president [Pinnick] asked me to come to London recently, to begin talks. But I could not do that, because of the dental surgery that I had, to remove my wisdom tooth,” Rohr was quoted as saying.

“I expect that we are going to have a meeting in London at some point, hopefully in the next two weeks. I am now waiting for word from the president as to when I can see him, to begin the discussions.”