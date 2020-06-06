Rohr Tempts Ighalo with Super Eagles Return

Odion Ighalo has revealed that Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr has offered him a way back to the National team.

Ighalo quit international football in 2019 after the Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria won bronze and the Forward with the tournament’s golden shoe.

Currently on loan at Manchester United, the Shanghai Shenhua player said travelling from China back home to honor matches was one of the key reasons for his international retirement.

Ighalo signed a new six-month loan deal with Manchester United earlier this week after his previous agreement expired on May 31st.

In a chat with footballlive, Ighalo said he has received positive messages from several people after the deal, including the Super Eagles Coach and NFF President, Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick respectively.

“I am still in contact with the National team coach, Gernot Rohr, he sent me a congratulatory message after the extension and told me the door was still open and that he knows I have a lot to offer the team, to help groom the young lads and all that,” said the player.

“The NFF President, Amaju Pinnick also contacted me but I’m still thinking about it.

“But for now, I want to enjoy my club football, you know. Why I stopped then was because of the traveling difficulties because the journey was too long for me because of my age.”