Rohr submits Super Eagles list for AFCON 2021 Qualifiers

Super Eagles head Coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that the list of the players to prosecute the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers will be released at the end of February.

The Super Eagles, who are top of their 2021 Group L leaders, are scheduled to take on Sierra Leone in March after their back to back win over Lesotho and Benin Republic back in November 2019.

The gaffer, who will commence talks with the NFF over his contract renewal, stated that the list has been prepared and the technical crew at in touch with the players ahead of the match which comes up next month.

” Yes, we are already in February and the matches are in March and we are in constant touch with all our players.” Rohr told reporters.

“We are going to make our list at the end of the month so that we can prepare for the match,” Rohr told journalist on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will host their West African neighbours on March 23 and will travel to Freetown for the return leg eight days later.

Ighalo named in Manchester United’s Europa League Squad

Manchester United’s New signing Odion Ighalo has been included in the club’s Europa League squad for the knockout phase.

Ighalo joined the Red Devils on a season loan deal from Shanghai Shenhua as cover for the injured Marcus Rashford, after the England International suffered a double back stress fracture and will be out for at least two months.

Manchester United are through to the round of 32 in the Europa League and have handed Ighalo the chance to make his first appearance in a UEFA organized cup competition.

Along the former Watford and Granada Forward, who was unveiled on Tuesday and handed the jersey no 25, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added new signings Bruno Fernandes and Nathan Bishop to the list.

The Nigerian is now in contention for a place in Manchester United’s team to face Club Brugge for a place in the last 16.

“He is a different type of striker and he is a proven goalscorer,” manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer said of the ex-Nigeria international.

“He has a physical presence. Also, he gives us a chance to rest Mason and Anthony.

“We have so many games to come. We want to go far in the Europa League and FA Cup and we have league games to go so it was important we had another type of striker to use,” Solskjaer said.