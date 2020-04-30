Rohr Ready to Pen New Super Eagles Deal

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has reportedly agreed to extend his contract with the Nigeria Football Federation.

The new deal will see Rohr remain in charge of the Super Eagles until after the 2022 world Cup in Qatar.

The 66 year-old’s current deal will expire in July after talks talks with the NFF was delayed due to a series of clauses added to the contract.

It would be recalled that the NFF had revealed the German tactician will be paid in naira, must travel to watch Nigeria professional football league games and will only be allowed to travel out of Nigeria thrice in twelve months.

However, it has been gathered that Rohr will put pen to paper for the new deal in coming days as he’s currently in his native country France due to the current global pandemic.

He was hired back in 2016 and successfully qualified Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA world Cup and the 2019 African cup of Nations in Egypt.

The former Bayern Munich defender led Nigeria to a third place finish at the 2019 African cup of Nations and the team has also began qualifiers for the 2021 editions on a good note, winning all their three games so far.