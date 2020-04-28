Rohr Readies Super Eagles New Boy Ehizibue for Big Role

Moses Ojewunmi
06 March 2020, North Rhine-Westphalia, Paderborn: Soccer: Bundesliga, SC Paderborn 07 - 1st FC Cologne, 25th matchday in the Benteler Arena. Paderborn's Gerrit Holtmann (l) fighting for the ball with Kingsley Ehizibue (r) from Cologne. Photo: Friso Gentsch/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the regulations of the DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga and the DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund, it is prohibited to exploit or have exploited in the stadium and/or from the game taken photographs in the form of sequence images and/or video-like photo series. (Photo by Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has hinted the Dutch-Nigerian defender Kingsley Ehizibue will solve defensive problems that is facing his team.

Rohr helped Nigeria to secure the services of the Cologne defender ahead of his country of birth Netherlands back in January.

 

Ehizibue who has been in good form for his German Cologne this season, before the season was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic is also eligible to play for Germany and the Netherlands.

 

Rohr is however delighted to beat Netherlands and Germany to the highly rated right back, and opined that he will be very important to his team.

 

“We have a problem in the full back but now we have Ehizibue and also Tyronne Ebuehi coming back soon. So we are okay with the options,” He told Colin Udoh.

 

Ehizibue was part of the Super Eagles squad listed for the 2021 African cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone back in March, but the game was cancelled to the coronavirus.

