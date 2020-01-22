Rohr Reaction To Super Eagles’ 2022 World Cup Qualifying Group

Head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has said his team have been drawn against tricky teams, in the second round of Africa’s World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

On Tuesday, Nigeria was paired with Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Liberia in Group C.

“We have three tricky opponents in Group C. A few years ago, Cape Verde were Africa’s best FIFA ranked team, CAR have some good players in Europe.

“We played a friendly in Liberia recently that wasn’t easy…we’ve to be at our best against them,” Rohr said, according to the team’s official Twitter handle.

Coach Gernot Rohr on 2022 WCQ Draw:

“We’ve 3 tricky opponents in Group C. A few years ago, Cape Verde were Africa’s best FIFA ranked team, CAR have some good players in Europe and we played a friendly in Liberia recently that wasn’t easy…we’ve to be at our best against them.” pic.twitter.com/5IVvYZ2s90 — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) January 21, 2020

The Eagles are seeking to reach the global tournament for the seventh time.

The draw was held at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday where the forty remaining nations were divided into ten groups of four teams each.

The teams that top the groups will advance to the third and final round and 5 will represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar according to Netbet.

Here is the full Second Round World Cup Qualifiers for

Africa:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo