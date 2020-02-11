Rohr provides an update over fitness of Super Eagles players

Super Eagles has provided updates on the injuries that have left several top players doubtful for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles will restart their quest of qualifying the country for next year’s African cup of nations with a double header match with neighbors Sierra Leone next month.

However the team is currently face with some challenges as striker Victor Osimhen, defender Kenneth Omeruo and winger Moses Simon picked up different injuries over the weekend.

Gernot Rohr has now played the fear of prosecuting the two games without his strongest armies, he later expressed optimism that the players will be fit for the double-header against Sierra Leone.

“There is only one big injury which is Uzoho because he is out for several months but the other ones like Osimhen will be okay very soon and is already better. Omeruo has only a knock on the head, Kalu whom I saw, is already nursing a comeback this weekend,” Rohr told AOI

“For Moses Simon, we have to wait to know the extent and for Ndidi he is resting very well and will be fit very soon and then we have a little injury for Etebo but its not a big one.”

The Super Eagles are currently top of Group L with six points after beating both Benin Republic and Lesotho in their opening two games and victories over Sierra Leone will guarantee a place at the tournament proper.