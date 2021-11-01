Rohr names Ighalo, Chukwueze in Nigeria’s 24-man squad for World Cup Qualifiers

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has named Odion Ighalo in the 24-man squad for Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers later this month.
There has been speculations surrounding Ighalo’s to the Super Eagles two years since the forward announced his international retirement.
He joins Leon Balogun and Daniel Akpeyi as the only players in the 30+ year-old range.
Another player who makes a return to the team is Samuel Chukwueze.
Chukwueze’s long awaited return follows the injury he sustained in late May playing for Villarreal.
Full 24-man list:
Goalkeepers
Maduka Okoye
Daniel Akpeyi
Francis Uzoho
Defenders
Leon Balogun
William Troost-Ekong
Ola Aina
Kevin Akpoguma
Jamilu Collins
Zaidu Sanusi
Chidozie Awaziem
Kenneth Omeruo
Abdullahi Shehu
Midfielders
Alex Iwobi
Joe Aribo
Wilfred Ndidi
Kelechi Iheanacho
Frank Onyeka
Forwards
Victor Osimhen
Paul Onuachu
Ahmed Musa
Moses Simon
Chidera Ejuke
Samuel Chukwueze
Odion Ighalo
