Rohr names 30-man list for 2022 World Cup qualifiers, hands debut invites to Bonke and Michael

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has named a 30-man squad for the commencement of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Nigeria starts off in the second round in group C against Liberia, Cape Verde and Central African Republic.

Nigeria manager Gernot Rohr has handed first time invitations to Kingsley Michael and Innocent Bonke for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Liberia and Cape Verde.

Rohr named a 30-man list with his regulars prominent despite the British government’s restriction of players travelling to certain countries amidst the Covid-19 concerns.
The Nigeria Football Federation has explained that the UK based players will not travel with the team to Cape Verde – a country on the red list of the British government – if the restrictions remain.
Hence Rohr will rely on a slightly different team when the squad travels out to the Island nation of Cape Verde.

 

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho; Daniel Akpeyi; Maduka Okoye.

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem; Kenneth Omeruo; Leon Balogun; William Ekong; Olaoluwa Aina; Jamilu Collins; Abdullahi Shehu; Zaidu Sanusi; Kevin Akpoguma.

Midfielders: Oghenekaro Etebo; Wilfred Ndidi; Frank Onyeka; Joseph Ayodele-Aribo.

Forwards: Ahmed Musa; Alex Iwobi; Samuel Kalu; Victor Osimhen; Kelechi Iheanacho; Moses Simon; Paul Onuachu.

 

OTHERS: Terem Moffi; Henry Onyekuru; Chidera Ejuke; Innocent Bonke; Valentine Ozornwafor; Tyronne Ebuehi; Kingsley Michael.

