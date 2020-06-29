Rohr Has Everything to Succeed as Super Eagles Coach – Christopher

Gernot Rohr has everything including the best talents at his disposal to succeed as head Coach of the Super Eagles according to former Midfielder Justice Christopher.

In a chat with footballlive, Christopher said Nigeria was blessed with enough talent; home and abroad, and who were doing well for their respective club sides.

“Apart from the Corona virus that is ravaging the world, we have the nations cup that is coming soonest, he (Rohr) has a contract until sometime, we have a lot of players even in Nigeria and abroad.

“He has every opportunity for him to succeed as a coach in Nigeria. He has every opportunity to succeed in the national team. He has every avenue for him to sit down and the problem is for him to trust the players.”