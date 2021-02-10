Rohr gives positive updates on NPFL stars ahead of Afcon qualifiers

Ahead of next month’s AFCON qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho, Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr said a number of NPFL players could get the chance to fight for spots in the squad.

Nigeria is scheduled to take on Benin Republic in Cotonou and Lesotho at home in March 2021.

Rohr has now disclosed that players who ply their trade at home could be involved in both matches.

The German has been heavily criticized for overlooking NPFL players in his plans. But Rohr has now confirmed his scouts will present names and only the best will be handed playing opportunities.

“I’m happy that we can watch the NPFL anywhere in the world, I saw some interesting NPFL matches when I was in France.

“I think the players need to play more games and my assistants have been monitoring the matches.

“If we see any players that can come up, there will be a chance for them.”