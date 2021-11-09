Rohr expects Odion Ighalo’s arrival on Wednesday for World Cup qualifiers

After his first full training session with his players in Morocco, Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has given an update on the much awaited arrival of Odion Ighalo.
Two days since the team’s training camp in Tangier opened, Ighalo, who is a surprise inclusion in the 24-man list invited for the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, is yet to resume for training.
Ighalo, 32, last featured for Nigeria in 2019 after the AFCON and he was in action for his Saudi Arabia side Al Shabab on Friday in the last league game before the international break.
View this post on Instagram
In an interview after the team’s session on Tuesday, Rohr confirmed Ighalo is expected in on Wednesday.
“We had 21 players; two goalkeepers, we’re still missing three players who will come tomorrow but it was a good training session,” the Coach told the team’s official media Channel.
“We started with in the hotel with a good fitness to recover and this afternoon we tried to see how it is here at 5pm which is the time of the match on Saturday.
View this post on Instagram
“It was okay we had a good feeling with the players, some of them played two days ago and travelled, so we had to be careful to avoid injuries. But, everything went well we had a good shape, some good goals I saw, we had some shooting exercises and then a game.
“The week is starting well which means we have wonderful conditions in Morocco to train to prepare and I hope that Tomorrow everybody will be here.