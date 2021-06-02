Rohr expects Musa, Onuachu in Austria, assures Fringe players Game time vs Cameroon

Gernot Rohr led his team in their first practice session ahead of the June 4 friendly match against Cameroon and the Manager insists the team will use the test as preparation for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

18 players took part in the Afternoon session, but Rohr says he’s expecting just two more players to complete the squad.

Several big names have pulled out of the two-legged friendly with Cameroon, for personal issues or club engagements.

However, team captain Ahmed Musa and striker Paul Onuachu will arrive on Wednesday, a prospect that excites the German.

“It was okay we had 18 players this afternoon, some of them arrived in the night so we were very careful, we don’t want to have any injuries. We will be 20 tomorrow because Onuachu (Paul) and Ahmed Musa are expected,” Rohr said confirmed after the session.

“We’ll try to have a good team with these 20 players because Cameroon have 26 and we want to avoid injuries in both games. The training session was okay, the conditions are good, Good grass, good weather not too hot. We can prepare well here in Austria for the friendlies.”

Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers get under way at home in September against Liberia before the road trip to Cape Verde.

The thin squad will afford the fringe players the opportunity to show their potential and also build chemistry.

“This test match, you see that so many players are not here and it’s an opportunity for us to try other players, to see new faces.

“They’ll have the chance to show something. It’s always important to prepare well for the World Cup. It’s the last opportunity now to prepare for the qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde.

“So, we must use this opportunity to be ready and have good chemistry in the team.”