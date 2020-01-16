Rohr Deserves ‘Long term’ Super Eagles Contract – Ikpeba

Ex-international Victor Ikpeba, has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to offer coach Gernot Rohr a long term contract as the country looks to reclaim its top spot among Africa’s football giants.

Rohr first signed a two-year contract back in 2016 and it was extended until after the AFCON 2019. His latest deal ends in June of 2020.

And during this period, he has led Eagles to a Round-16 appearance at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup and a third-place finish at the last AFCON in Egypt.

With his current contract due to expire soon, Ikpeba believes the Franco-German tactician deserves a new deal based on what he has achieved with the team so far.

“We’re still not the best team in Africa, but we have made some progress under Rohr, who has pushed his youthful team to play at the World Cup and finish third at the AFCON,” Ikpeba argued during a Sports Programme monitored on Wednesday morning.

“We now need to give him a long-term deal so that he can continue the good work he has started.”

This year, Nigeria will continue the quest to qualify for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon as well as kick-start campaign for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Former Super Falcons Coach laments African Champions’ Decline

Former Super Falcons coach Uche Eucharia says the dominance of Nigeria’s women national team on the continent has nosedived following their failure to secure qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Super Falcons have dominated the continent in the past, winning nine of eleven AWCON tournaments that have been hosted.

However, the reigning African champions have found it difficult to replicate the superiority of yesteryear, struggling to beat South Africa in the final of 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations after losing to the same opponent in the Group Stage.

They also failed to pick this year’s Olympics ticket in the last African qualifying campaign in October after losing to Ivory Coast via the away goals rule.

The Christopher Danjuma-tutored side played out a disappointing 1-1 draw against their Ivorian counterparts at the Agege Stadium, Lagos following a barren draw in the first leg in Abidjan.

It was the third successive edition of the Olympic Games that the Super Falcons have missed out on, having also failed to qualify for the London 2012 and Rio Olympics in 2016.

Eucharia believes other African teams are gradually catching up with the Falcons.

Gone are the days of white-washing teams,”Eucharia told Sports Extra.

“It is fair we look at the progress made by other African teams. You can no longer beat a team 10-0 again.

“Take for instance South Africa, they were a side we beat regularly with wide goal margins but we struggle now against them. Gradually African countries are catching up with us, it is a serious threat to our dominance.”