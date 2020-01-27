Rohr confirms Talks for New Super Eagles Contract will Hold in February

Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that talks are in place to sign a new contract in February.

Rohr’s current deal will expire in June , but the German tactician will meet with NFF top officials to sign a new contract next month.

President of the NFF Amaju Pinnick told the media last December that the FA are looking to insert a clause in the new deal which will require the former Bordeaux coach to live in Nigeria.

He will also be allowed to travel on vacation three times in a year and he will not get an improved pay from his $55,000 per month deal.

Rohr however admitted that he is ready to extend his stay with the Eagles.

“We will see the leaders soon. The meeting is planned for the month of February and possibly before the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches in March. We can agree on the new contract,” Rohr told Girondins33.com.

“I have been there for more than three years and it is long for Nigeria , because rarely can a coach be maintained as long . It was possible because the results were good, the team has evolved and that we accomplished the mission of rejuvenation.

“It was planned and we managed to do it with young players including two that you know, who play for Girondins Bordeaux (Samuel Kalu and Josh Maja), and we have others in England, in Spain, etc. We no longer have a big star, because John Obi Mikel has retired. Victor Moses also retired for family and age reasons.”

Rohr added: “Our top scorer Odion Ighalo also retired after AFCON 2019 in Egypt.

“We managed to find a scorer in Victor Osimhen , and other playmakers; we have Samuel Chukwueze who plays at Villarreal, the little Samuel Kalu from Bordeaux who plays very very well with us – one of the best every time he plays with Nigeria. So we have a very, very young, promising team, and I would like to continue.”