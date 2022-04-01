Rohr believes Young Super Eagles will bounce back

Nigeria will bounce back from the disappoint of missing out of the World Cup in Qatar a hopeful Gernot Rohr has told FL.

Nigeria failed to make home advantage count and lost the World Cup ticket on away goals against Ghana.

Speaking on the game, Rohr who was head Coach of the Super Eagles for five years said, Nigeria had better players but lack of coordination cost the team.

“We had all the hope that Nigeria would qualify and I believe that the better players are in Nigeria not in Ghana,” the 68 year-old Coach explained.

“But sometimes the collective work of a team can be stronger than the individual strength of the other team.”

The German expressed optimism that the Super Eagles, with it’s array of young talents will excel again.

“So, yes I hope that Nigeria will come back and the young players we have will fight together again and write a better page in the future for Nigerian football.”